‘What’s the connection?’ In Eastern Tennessee, locals ask why Maryland fugitive Roy McGrath’s run ended there

KNOX COUNTY, Tennessee — Listen closely and hear the distant hum of the highway.

A national crossroads lies less than a mile from this suburban parking lot in Eastern Tennessee, where shattered glass is all that remains to mark the deadly end of a bold and, at times, bizarre fugitive search.

From the coast of North Carolina to the desert of Southern California, Interstate 40 sweeps a horizontal path across the American South. Beginning in Miami, and edging along Florida’s Gulf Coast, Interstate 75 snakes up to the Great Lakes — and the Canadian border. The two highways converge near the growing city of Knoxville, Tennessee, which sits in the shadow of the vast Smoky Mountains.

This is where the road ran out for Roy McGrath, who briefly served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan before being federally indicted. Scheduled to stand trial in Baltimore on fraud charges in March, McGrath instead disappeared. After three weeks, federal agents caught up to him Monday night, in a parking lot in a Knoxville suburb, next to an auto parts store, a drive-in fast food restaurant and a Gold’s Gym.

“Isn’t it crazy? Out of anywhere he could’ve been, he pulled off here,” Alexis Pedersen told a fellow gym-goer who parked next to her Wednesday.

“I don’t know why he would’ve been back here,” added Rich Wellner, “unless he was eating something at Sonic.”

A small pile of shattered glass is all that remains to mark the deadly end of the bold and, at times, bizarre search for fugitive Roy McGrath.

Knowing that McGrath had purchased a used Cadillac and was using multiple cellphones, federal agents tracked him to the area, according to McGrath’s attorney.

They moved to arrest him around 6:30 p.m. Monday, pursuing him in the parking lot. Authorities have said little about what led to the fatal gunfire, which the FBI is calling an “agent involved shooting,” after originally telling people close to the investigation that McGrath had shot himself. McGrath died Monday night at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was 53.

Photos captured that night show the front of a white Cadillac SUV wedged against the rear of an unmarked law enforcement vehicle. Another covert police vehicle was right behind the Cadillac, its blue and red lights flashing. The passenger’s door of the Cadillac was propped open and that window was shattered. Blood stained the tan leather driver’s seat.

“The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent. The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting, and collect all relevant evidence from the scene,” Darrell DeBusk, a spokesman for the agency’s Knoxville Field Office, said in a statement.

He and other spokespeople for the FBI have declined to answer questions, leaving several unanswered: How’d he get the gun? Did he die by suicide or by the bullet of an agent’s gun? Where had he been for the previous three weeks?

...

From Knoxville, follow I-75 south 800 miles to McGrath’s home in Naples, Florida.

That’s where he was awaiting trial on the charges of wire fraud, embezzlement and falsifying a document — federal offenses stemming from his tenure in Maryland government.

McGrath, who worked on Hogan’s unsuccessful bid for Congress in 1992, joined the Republican’s campaign for governor in 2014 after almost two decades at the National Association of Chain Drug stores. When Hogan won in an upset, he tapped McGrath for his transition team, then deputy chief of staff and then to lead the Maryland Environmental Service.

Hogan, who finished his second and last term as governor in January, called on McGrath when his chief of staff resigned in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. McGrath lasted 11 weeks on the job, resigning in scandal after The Baltimore Sun reported he received a $233,000 severance package — a year’s salary — when he left the environmental service to be Hogan’s top aide.

The six-figure severance package became the foundation for parallel state and federal indictments in 2021. Federal prosecutors accused McGrath of paying his tuition for a Harvard University program and donating to an Eastern Shore art gallery with environmental service money. They also said he lied about working while he was vacationing overseas.

Joseph Murtha, the defense attorney for Roy McGrath, speaks outside of the federal courthouse after his client did not show up for his court date and a federal judge issued an arrest warrant for McGrath. (Lloyd Fox)

McGrath’s attorney, Joseph Murtha, described his client as a dedicated public servant

“He never wavered in his belief that he was innocent,” Murtha said in a statement immediately following his death.

By the time of his indictment, McGrath had sold his home in Edgewater for more than $1 million and relocated to Naples, where he married a woman he knew from state government, Laura Bruner.

Considering McGrath’s lack of a criminal record or allegations of violence, a federal judge in Maryland allowed him to stay in Florida so long as he surrendered his passport, which he did, and appeared for all court dates. Bruner also was required to transfer a gun to someone else’s possession as part of the conditions of McGrath’s pretrial release.

Murtha has said his client was actively involved in preparing his trial defense and always responsive. Attorney and client spoke by phone on the eve of his March 13 trial in Baltimore federal court, and Murtha said he expected McGrath to be getting on a plane to Maryland and to meet him at the downtown courthouse before a pretrial proceeding that morning.

Minutes passed. Then hours. McGrath didn’t show.

“I have no idea where he is,” Murtha said in court that morning.

“Perhaps there was some confusion,” U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman said in a courtroom that was supposed to be filled with prospective jurors. “God forbid something happened to him.”

An FBI agent in Baltimore called the Collier County Sheriff’s Office that morning, asking that deputies check McGrath’s home to see if he was OK.

“We are concerned he may have committed suicide at this point,” the agent told the sheriff’s office operator.

But McGrath wasn’t home.

Days later, agents descended on McGrath’s house with the warrant Boardman issued for his arrest and a separate search warrant. They seized his wife’s phone along with other undisclosed items.

Roy McGrath was wanted by the FBI for failure to appear on charges of wire fraud; theft in programs receiving federal funds; falsification of records; and forfeiture. (FBI)

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service were offering $20,000 for information leading to his capture, describing McGrath, who was born in Greece, as an “international flight risk.”

Days of McGrath on the run turned to weeks.

Two self-published books, uploaded to Amazon while McGrath ran, promised juicy, behind-the-scenes views into his time working with Hogan. The titles, authored by a mysterious person who went by the name Ryan Cooper, portrayed McGrath as the hero to Hogan’s villain.

“Roy McGrath is still missing,” read an addendum to the first book.

The author promised a sequel. It published March 31.

***

Monday evening, four days later, Jimmy Matlock returned to his tire and auto shop from a Farragut, Tennessee chamber of commerce meeting to find scores of police cars — local, state, federal — in the parking lot by the Sonic and Gold’s Gym next door.

“There was over 30 of them back there,” he recounted on Wednesday to Alan Sloan, who was at Matlock Tire Service & Auto Repair getting work done on his car. “I thought ‘Oh, they’re putting the yellow tape up, that’s not good.’”

Matlock said he saw an ambulance pull away, revealing a white SUV with out-of-state tags, the window shattered.

Roy McGrath was fatally shot during his arrest in Tennessee as the FBI closed in after a three-week search. (Saul Young/News Sentinel)

“We hardly see the THB, which is the Tennessee Highway Patrol. It’s like Mayberry — it never happens,” Matlock said of the town.

Spokespeople for the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation either declined to comment or did not return messages. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction in the area where McGrath was shot, declined to comment, referring all questions to the FBI.

The shooting happened just in time for Sloan, the editor of the local weekly newspaper, farragutpress, to squeeze a story on the front page before deadline, but he has plenty of questions left.

He wonders if McGrath went unnoticed here among hoards of visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which was the most frequented national park in the country last year by more than 8 million visitors, according to park data.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts.

“What’s the connection? [White] collar guy from a mid-Atlantic state, one of the more powerful officials in Maryland government a few years ago,” Sloan told The Sun in a separate interview. “But then I’m thinking, what’s the connection in terms of people he might have known around here? Did the authorities — the Tennessee authorities, the local FBI people — just happen to get a make on his vehicle, pull behind him and it just happened to be here and it was just a coincidence?”

FBI agents closed in on Roy McGrath, who briefly served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, in the area where Knox County, Tennessee gives way to the Town of Farragut, an affluent suburb of Knoxville. McGrath was fatally shot Monday night in the parking lot behind the Sonic Drive-In. (Alex Mann/Baltimore Sun)

Across the parking lot from the tire shop, rumors spread during workouts.

Employees at the businesses closest to the shooting scene, the Sonic and the Advanced Auto Parts, said they were prohibited from speaking about Monday night’s events. They referred questions to corporate headquarters.

Behind the auto parts store, investigators’ orange spray paint outlines the positions of the wheels of each vehicle involved in McGrath’s fatal shooting.

Students from the University of Tennessee and Lincoln Memorial University finished studying at the adjacent coffee shop. Cars came and went from under the Sonic floodlights.

Dusk brought a coolness and quiet to the warm Tennessee April day.

The drone of passing cars on the highway filled the air.