Roy McGrath still missing as law enforcement visit his Florida neighborhood

Law enforcement descend on Roy McGrath’s Florida neighborhood, with agents outside his home and a second home a few houses away on the same street. McGrath, who briefly served as former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff, did not appear in court Monday for the beginning of his trial on federal fraud charges. (Photo courtesy of Robert Desiano)

Law enforcement agents are in Roy McGrath’s Naples, Florida, neighborhood, with one group at his home and another at a different home on the same street.

Robert Desiano, who lives in the same neighborhood as McGrath, sent The Baltimore Sun a photo of what appears to show federal law enforcement agents outside the properties.

The ex-chief-of-staff to former Gov. Larry Hogan, McGrath has been missing since Sunday night and is a fugitive from justice after he did not appear Monday morning for his federal corruption trial in Baltimore. After he failed to appear in her courtroom, U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman issued a warrant for McGrath’s arrest, and the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed they are looking for him.

Albert Maresca, deputy U.S. Marshal for Maryland, declined to answer questions Tuesday morning about the search for McGrath, saying doing so would jeopardize an “interstate fugitive investigation.”

Defense attorney Joseph Murtha said Monday that he spoke with McGrath on Sunday evening and believed McGrath was getting on a plane the same night to travel to Maryland from his home in Florida. Murtha did not return a reporter’s phone call Tuesday morning seeking an update.

McGrath, 53, was set to stand trial on the federal charges of wire fraud, embezzlement and falsifying a document.

Should federal authorities find McGrath and arrest him, they would bring him back to Maryland.

According to his indictment, McGrath stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state during his tenure at the helm of the government-owned nonprofit Maryland Environmental Service. Federal prosecutors say he claimed to be working while vacationing, used the organization’s funds to pay for personal expenses like tuition and doctored up a $233,000 severance package.

He also is charged with illegally recording a 2020 phone call with other top advisers to Hogan, a Republican whose second term ended in January.

McGrath is scheduled for a trial in July on parallel state charges in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

Federally indicted in October 2021, McGrath was not held in custody pending trial.

A U.S. magistrate judge ordered that McGrath report to a probation office in Fort Myers, Florida, regularly and relinquish his passport by Oct. 25, 2021, according to court documents. The judge mandated his wife surrender a firearm by Oct. 29 of that year.

He was due in court at 9 a.m. Monday for arraignment on a superseding indictment in the federal case, but there was no sign of him when the hearing was supposed to begin.

This story will be updated.