Former chief of staff of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan asks federal judge to postpone criminal trial

Roy McGrath, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff, is asking a federal judge to postpone his criminal trial, which is scheduled to begin Monday.

McGrath, also the former head of the government-owned nonprofit Maryland Environmental Service, is asking for the delay because he lives in Florida and, per an agreement with the prosecution, cannot look at discovery documents in the case while out of state, defense attorney Joe Murtha wrote in a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman. Discovery is the formal process of exchanging information, like evidence, in a legal case before a trial.

Boardman ordered prosecutors to respond to McGrath’s request for a postponement by the end of Wednesday and scheduled a telephone hearing for Thursday at 2 p.m.

Prosecutors have accused McGrath of collecting excessive expenses while in office, for illegally engineering a $233,647 severance payment — a year’s salary — from the Maryland Environmental Service when he left the organization to be Hogan’s chief of staff and for fabricating a memo from Hogan’s office that showed the governor’s approval of the payment. McGrath has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The supposedly false memorandum approving McGrath’s severance is dated May 18, 2020, the same day he interviewed to be Hogan’s chief of staff.

At first, Hogan was prepared to stand with his former top adviser, with The Baltimore Sun reporting that the governor had texted, “I know you did nothing wrong. I know it is unfair. I will stand with you,” in November 2021.

After prosecutors revealed the fabricated memo in June, Hogan’s office pivoted, with officials saying McGrath had fabricated it.

Hogan is expected to testify at the trial on behalf of the prosecution.

Also at issue is money paid to McGrath while at MES. McGrath incurred at least $169,000 in expenses that included frequent out-of-state trips, according to a legislative report released in May. Prosecutors have said McGrath lied about working on those trips to collect the money.