Wife of fugitive Roy McGrath doesn’t know author behind tell-all book, her attorney says

As a supposed tell-all book about the fugitive Roy C. McGrath’s time as former Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief-of-staff climbed one of Amazon’s bestseller lists Wednesday, some speculated about the author’s identity. Including Laura Bruner, McGrath’s wife.

Bruner, through her attorney, said she did not know and had never met Ryan C. Cooper, the author of “Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath.”

“She doesn’t know who this Ryan Cooper is,” said William Brennan, Bruner’s attorney.

Cooper, however, told The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday that Bruner knew of his alleged collaboration with McGrath over the past several months.

He said he self-published the digital book on Amazon after McGrath went missing on the eve of his federal trial on fraud charges. A judge issued an arrest warrant for McGrath when he didn’t show up in court in Baltimore, triggering a federal manhunt that has so far stretched 10 days.

In an interview with The Sun, Cooper declined to give any information that could be used to independently verify his identity — save for the fact that Bruner knew who he was.

“His wife knew we were working on this book,” Cooper said.

Cooper said he was in his 60s, but declined to give his exact age. He said he was “semi-retired,” but wouldn’t specify what he did for work, or where he worked, only that he was in “development” and “capital investment.” As for where he lived, the man wouldn’t offer specifics beyond he used to live in Hagerstown and now lives in Florida.

No public record could be found for a “Ryan C. Cooper” who used to live in Hagerstown and now lives in Florida. The author called from a phone with a Miami area code, but that phone seemed to be turned off since Tuesday evening.

The emergence of a book by a mysterious author raises more questions about McGrath’s whereabouts and well-being.

After McGrath failed to show in Baltimore’s federal court, an FBI agent, concerned McGrath may have committed suicide, called the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on March 13, the morning his trial was set to begin and asked the agency to conduct a welfare check at his residence, according to a recording of the call.

The sheriff’s office said McGrath was not home when deputies arrived. Days later, federal agents raided McGrath’s home.

Federal authorities have provided virtually no updates on the search.

“There are people who went AWOL, but this is very weird,” said Andrew Radding, a veteran defense attorney in Baltimore and former federal prosecutor.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which is leading the search, did not return a request for comment Wednesday. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said the office was aware of the book’s publication, but had no comment.

Brennan said Bruner was aware McGrath was contemplating writing a book.

Metadata — information about a file, like who and when it was created — from the advance chapters Cooper sent The Sun on Tuesday morning listed “LB” as their author.

Bruner categorically denied that she was the book’s author, Brennan said.

Asked if the files for the book originated on a computer that Bruner or McGrath had access to, Brennan said, “It’s possible.”

”She can’t rule out LB is her,” Brennan said.

Brennan said he did not believe agents seized a computer from the couple’s residence when the FBI served a search warrant there last week. Agents did take her personal phone.

Passages of the book are similar to McGrath’s writing style. Asked about the similarities, Cooper said that did not surprise him.

“A lot of these were [Roy’s] words,” the man said.

McGrath’s attorney, Joseph Murtha, was shown sections of the book and said while he would “love to comment,” he could not because McGrath has yet to testify at trial.

Law enforcement is likely interested in the book and any clues that can be derived from it, said Stephen A. Saltzburg, a professor at the George Washington University Law School and former deputy assistant attorney general with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I sure would want to know who posted that on Amazon, look at every way possible to trace that,” Saltzburg said. “It surely is associated with him in some way.”

Richard Henry, who served 27 years with the marshals before retiring and being appointed Maryland’s inspector general for education, said any “digital footprint” left by the person who posted the book online could be illuminating.

“If the marshals or the FBI haven’t looked at that already, they’re looking at it,” Henry said.

The 52-page book, full of name-calling and mud-slinging, doesn’t offer much new information and reads like a collection of personal memos strung together into a narrative.

Speculation online has run rampant that McGrath is actually the book’s author. Even Hogan suggested as much in a statement.

“In this day and age, anyone can publish a ‘book’ and repeat bizarre and baseless accusations, including fugitives from justice who are facing multiple counts of fraud,” said David Weinman, a spokesman for the former governor.

Asked if McGrath was the author, Brennan declined to comment.

Throughout the 15-minute interview the man claiming to be Cooper was repeatedly asked about his identity, including whether he is actually McGrath.

“That’s just silly,” the man said.

Sun reporter Hannah Gaskill contributed to this article