Maryland man who entered Capitol wearing work badge arrested, ordered to stay out of D.C. pending trial

A 26-year-old Maryland man photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection — who was wearing his work badge and then fired from his job — has surrendered on federal charges.
Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police confirmed that Nicholas Rodean, of Frederick, turned himself in at the 2nd District precinct station Wednesday morning. There he was served with a federal warrant charging him with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing.
Pictures of Rodean holding a Trump flag and standing next to Jacob Chansley, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement, went viral during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Rodean was wearing his work badge from his job at a Frederick marketing firm. The firm then fired him.
In the criminal complaint, federal authorities say he was identified through Facebook posts and media reports. Wednesday afternoon, Rodean was released until trial, and ordered to stay out of Washington except for court appearances.
His attorney, Charles Burnham, told a judge that Rodean had “special needs” but did not elaborate. Burnham reached out to the FBI on Jan. 8, saying Rodean would turn himself in.
Attempts to reach Rodean before his surrender were unsuccessful, and Burnham declined to comment.
Several Marylanders have been charged so far in connection with the events of Jan. 6.