Baltimore man, 23, arrested in road rage shooting near Fort McHenry Tunnel

A Baltimore man was arrested and charged this week in a road-rage shooting last month on southbound Interstate 95, south of the Fort McHenry Tunnel, police said.
Sterlin Harrison, 23, of the 100 block of Augusta Avenue, is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder in the shooting, which happened just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 12, Maryland Transportation Authority police said.
The alleged victim told police she was driving a gray, Saturn sedan when the driver of a silver Acura sedan began tailgating her car near the tunnel’s toll plaza, then followed her through the tunnel and pulled up alongside her, officials said.
The man, who she described as a black man in his 20s or early 30s, lowered his passenger-side window, pulled a handgun and fired at her vehicle, missing both the woman and her car, police said.
After an MDTA police investigation, Baltimore Police Department Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested Harrison Monday, MDTA police said.
No attorney was listed for Harrison in online court records, and no phone number was listed for his address. The identity of the alleged victim was not released.
Harrison was taken to the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center, where he is being held without bail.
Detectives ask anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the MDTA Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 410-537-6700.