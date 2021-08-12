Cecil County town of Rising Sun settles lawsuit over police killing

The Cecil County town of Rising Sun has agreed to settle for $85,000 a federal lawsuit alleging three of its police officers used excessive force in shooting to death an armed and suicidal man two years ago.
The money comes from the town’s liability insurance carrier, the Local Government Insurance Trust, said John Breads, an attorney for the firm who represented the town. He said the town and officers admit no fault in settling the case.
Town officials directed all questions to him and declined to comment.
The federal lawsuit was reported in The Baltimore Sun last summer. Attorneys for the family of James Meadows, the 45-year-old construction worker who was killed by police, had been investigating a history of complaints against one of the officers.
Officer Daniel Stickney Jr. previously faced three federal lawsuits in the Philadelphia suburbs. He was accused of trumping up charges against one man, wrongfully arresting another and twice searching an elderly women’s home without a warrant. All three cases were thrown out or settled.
Once in Rising Sun, Stickney received enough complaints that the county state’s attorney decided he had lost faith in the officer and would not call him to testify. But the courts had not found Stickney committed any wrongdoing.
The police chief stood by his officer, even as a petition started online to fire Dan Stickney. The officer has declined to comment.
In the wrongful death lawsuit, Meadows’ family had accused the town of negligence for failing to vet, train and supervise officers such as Stickney. With their lawsuit, they also accused the three officers of failing to try and de-escalate the situation.
The family attorney wrote that police had been called to prevent James Meadows from killing himself; instead, they shot and killed him.
Meadows’ family had sued for $15 million, more than the town’s budget. They dropped the lawsuit in February.
“My clients are relieved to have this matter behind them,” said Jeffrey Nusinov, the attorney for Meadows’ family. “We hope that holding the town accountable will assist in the continued reform efforts to protect the public.”