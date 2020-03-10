Prosecutors drop charges against 76-year-old woman tackled by Baltimore County police officer

Charges against a 76-year-old Gwynn Oak woman who was tackled to the ground by a police officer in a viral video in January have been dismissed, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The woman, Rena Mellerson, had been charged with second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering and resisting or interfering with the arrest of her granddaughter, Cierra Floyd, according to police. She could not immediately be reached, and her attorney plans to give a statement at 1 p.m.
A citizen video — and police body-camera footage — of the septuagenarian being thrown to the ground during the arrest drew widespread criticism, including from the county executive and police chief.
The arrest, which occurred outside Mellerson’s home in the 7000 block of North Alter St. on the afternoon of Jan. 10, followed an earlier police call to a scene in Windsor Mill, where a woman reported a child was damaging vehicles in the block and told police she would use her knife to protect herself and her property if the child caused any more damage.
When police arrived, they asked Floyd whether she was the one who called 911, but she swore at the officers and walked away, according to the body-camera footage. Officer Brennan — county police provide only their officers’ last names, per an agreement with the county police union — threatened to arrest her for disorderly conduct, then used the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration database to identify Floyd and track her to her grandmother’s home, according to charging documents.
Body-camera video released by the county police department captured the ensuing incident.
At the front door, the officer told Mellerson that her granddaughter was under arrest for disorderly conduct, but Floyd stopped Mellerson from opening the door. The officer threatened to arrest them both, as Mellerson tried to persuade Floyd to go with him. After Brennan’s foot got wedged in the door, he called for backup and sprayed pepper spray and his Taser into the crack in the doorway.
When he finally forced his way inside, Brennan sprayed Floyd with pepper spray because she won’t remove her hands from her pockets. The officer can be heard coughing from the irritant.
Brennan pulled Mellerson outside, and a second officer, identified as Officer Schmidt, arrived and threw her to the ground — prompting Brennan to tell him to “be easy with her.”
In Schmidt’s video, he tells Mellerson he responded the way he did because he viewed her as "an immediate threat.” Later, Schmidt tells Mellerson “the reason I put you on the ground, ma’am, is because I saw Taser probes in you,” but Mellerson can be seen disagreeing with his explanation.