Baltimore Police secure downtown hotel after getting a report of a shooting

Baltimore Police officers cleared several floors of a downtown hotel Sunday morning to protect guests and search for a man with a gun after receiving a report of a shooting, officials said.
Around 7:05 a.m., officers were sent to the Radisson Hotel, in the 100 block of W. Fayette St., where a man said he was shot in the hand, according to Baltimore Police spokeswoman detective Nicole Monroe.
“We’re doing our due diligence to make sure that the patrons of the hotel are safe," Monroe said.
Monroe said several people were questioned in connection with the incident although there were no arrests made as of 10:30 a.m.
The streets surrounding the hotel were blocked off by a heavy police presence and caution tape, although a Baltimore Sun photographer observed the streets were reopened around 10 a.m.
Central District officers assumed control of the investigation.
