Maryland Public Defender Paul DeWolfe to retire this summer

Maryland Public Defender Paul DeWolfe will retire this summer after 12 years at the helm of the agency that provides legal representation to those charged with crimes who can’t afford private attorneys.
DeWolfe confirmed in a message to The Baltimore Sun Wednesday morning that he will retire after his second, six-year term runs out June 30 rather than apply to keep his post.
The Office of the Public Defender is overseen by its Board of Trustees, which appoint the state’s top public defender to six-year terms.
The board is composed of 13 members, all of whom must be practicing lawyers, who serve for three years. The governor appoints 11 members of the board with Senate advice and consent. Maryland’s House Speaker and Senate President each appoint a member of the board.
