Baltimore police swept up 19 men during a two-week long prostitution sting concentrated in the Brooklyn neighborhood but spanning others, the commissioner said Tuesday.
“This is based on complaints from our residents who live here in the city. They complain about this regularly at every meeting I go to. And this is us telling you [residents], we heard you," Police Commissioner James Harrison said during an afternoon press conference.
The suspects ranged in age from 26 to 78, and the charges are misdemeanors.
The operation began on Nov. 3 and ended on Nov. 16 with 14 of the 19 suspects being nabbed in Brooklyn. Three men were arrested in the Garrison neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore and two others were caught in O’Donnell Heights in Southeast Baltimore, police said.
The presence of prostitution in the streets affects the quality of life in Baltimore’s neighborhoods, Harrison said.
“The residents don’t want to see people in front of their homes soliciting for sex and they don’t want to see people who don’t live there coming into their neighborhoods soliciting for sex,” Harrison said.
The sting involved undercover officers posing as prostitutes. Once the men made their deals with the undercover officers they were arrested, he said.
“Prostitution is not a victim-less crime. It has a significantly negative effect on the quality life of neighborhoods where it is taken place and tends to attract other illegal activities."
Latest Crime
The 19 men arrested are all from Baltimore, except where noted:
- Willie Shaw, 49
- Eduaro Flores, 44
- Tony Quacidi, 26
- Yonas Tsegay, 34
- Joshua Hawes, 40, Dundalk
- Clinton Mowatt, 37
- Brandon Johnson, 33
- Babatunde Dada, 37, Owings Mills
- William Pope, 78
- Reginald Brooks, 26, Randallstown
- Jaron Sutton, 39
- Jose Lemus, 39
- Sheldon Briscoe, 30
- William Fianary, 56
- Yanfranco Melgarejo, 37
- Irvin Guzman, 28
- Christodoulos Kamenos, 66