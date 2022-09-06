‘Something is not working’: Prince George’s County to strictly enforce youth curfew to battle crime wave

UPPER MARLBORO — After a wave of crime that made August the single deadliest month in Prince George’s County history, county officials said Monday that a curfew aimed at keeping teens off the streets at night will be strictly enforced for 30 days starting next weekend.

‘Something is not working,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a news conference Monday. “We are arresting and rearresting the same children and adults who are committing crimes in our community.”

Alsobrooks said juvenile arrests have more than doubled since this time last summer. An “eye-popping” 430 juveniles have been taken into custody.

Over the weekend, a shooting at a convenience store left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition.

Prince George’s County police said two suspects walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Dallas police veteran Malik Aziz, right, is pictured March 26, 2021, at the Wayne K. Curry Administrative Building in Upper Marlboro as he's introduced as Prince George's County police chief by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, left. (Jahi Chikwendiu)

Alsobrooks called for more accountability from parents, students, courts and the community.

She said strict enforcement of the curfew will take effect starting next weekend and last for at least the next 30 days. The curfew requires teens under 17 to be off the streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and between 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The curfew is allowed under existing Maryland law.

“At this point, these kids don’t just need a hug, they need to be held accountable,” Alsobrooks said. “I know it’s not a popular thing to say, but it’s a fair question: Where are their parents? Where are the aunties, where are the uncles and other family members who are responsible for them?”

The last time the youth curfew was strongly enforced was in 1995, but Alsobrooks said current circumstances warrant bringing it back.

Even with the spike in killings in August, homicides in the county are down 15% compared with last year, according to county data.

“But the truth of the matter is, we are still seeing concerning levels of crime” including a spike in carjackings often carried out by what she called “armed and dangerous children.”

Of the 84 juveniles arrested for carjacking offenses this year, 55 had prior arrests and 34 had prior arrests for a previous violent crime or a gun offense, according to Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz. He called the number of juveniles who are being repeatedly arrested “deeply troubling.”