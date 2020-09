Police in Prince George’s County accused of rubber stamping use of force

In this December 2018 file photo, Dana Vickers Shelley, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, speaks during a news briefing in unincorporated Prince George's County, near College Park, Md. White police officers in a Washington, D.C., suburb have used racist slurs, circulated text messages expressing a desire to "reinstitute lynching" and put a black face and Afro wig on a training dummy, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Dec. 12, 2018. An expert in police procedures says newly disclosed data in September 2020 show police officers in Maryland's Prince George's County have disproportionately used force against Black citizens. (Michael Kunzelman/AP)