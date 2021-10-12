Montgomery County Police: Man fatally shoots person he says broke into home in Poolesville

POOLESVILLE — A man shot and killed someone who he said was trying to break into his Poolesville home Monday morning, Montgomery County police said.
A homeowner called the emergency communications center around 9 a.m. to report that a man was trying to break into his home along River Road, police said. While he was on the phone, police said the homeowner fired at the man, striking and killing him.
When police officers arrived at the home, they found the man in the home, police said.
Detectives were interviewing the homeowner Monday afternoon. While the investigation is ongoing, police said they believe it was an isolated incident.