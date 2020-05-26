He stole millions and spent like crazy. Now Towson Ponzi schemer Kevin Merrill’s tainted bounty hits the auction block

Federal authorities are hoping these sales — held online by Texas-based Heritage Auctions at www.ha.com — command big prices because there are plenty of people to pay back. More than 200 investors across the country and some as far away as Singapore fell victim to Merrill’s five-year, $394 million cheat, federal prosecutors said. U.S. Attorney for Maryland Robert Hur has called it one of the biggest Ponzi schemes ever charged in this state.