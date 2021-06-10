Two arrested after Prince George’s County police officer is struck by car

UPPER MARLBORO — Two people were arrested Wednesday and a search was underway for a third suspect after an officer was struck by a car as he responded to a report of a theft, Prince George’s County police said.
A police spokesman said a caller reported that their car was broken into in the District of Columbia and their wallet was stolen. A few minutes later, the caller said they were alerted that their credit card had been used, news outlets reported.
As two officers responded to the call, a black Dodge Charger with three people inside sped out of a garage and hit an officer, flipping them up over the hood of the car, the spokesman said. The other officer fired into the car as it drove off, according to police.
Officers chased the suspects. The three occupants of the Charger got out and fled on foot before two were captured. During the arrests, one suspect was hit with a stun gun and the other suffered what was called a medical emergency, police said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, said Anthony Schartner with Prince George’s County police.
The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was discharged, Schartner said.