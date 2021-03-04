Former Laurel Police chief held without bail as details of serial arson charges emerge

Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford was ordered held without bail Thursday after being charged with committing a multi-year series of arsons across the region, targeting an enemies list that included his replacement as police chief and his stepson.
Crawford, 69, has been charged with intentionally setting 12 fires between 2011 to 2020 involving multiple homes, vehicles and residential garages in Howard, Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery counties.
“The main thing that comes to my mind is the terror the victims would continue to feel if you were out and about,” said Howard County District Judge Ricardo D. Zwaig.
The Prince George’s County Police Department said each case was investigated separately, and Crawford is being charged in each jurisdiction where the fires took place.
Police said their investigationdetermined the intentional fires were connected to individuals with whom Crawford had disagreements. The victims include a former Laurel official, three former law enforcement officials including a former Laurel police chief, two relatives, two of Crawford’s former physicians and a resident in his neighborhood, according to court records.
At Thursday’s bail review hearing, Crawford’s attorney Robert Bonsib argued that he was not a flight risk, noting that he had known since January about the potential that he could be charged. He said his client also had medical issues, including a triple-bypass surgery a few years ago.
Prosecutors countered that they believe Crawford had continued crimes post-surgery.
No one was injured in any of the 12 fires. Crawford served as the Laurel police chief from 2006 until his resignation in 2010.
Crawford began his law enforcement career with the Baltimore Police Department in the 1970s, before spending 20 years with the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Police said multiple agencies — including the Prince George’s County Arson Task Force and county police and fire departments from Howard, Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery — were involved in the investigation and Crawford was arrested Wednesday at his Ellicott City home.
In six of the arsons, police said the victims and their families were inside the homes. Because there were clear signs individuals were home at the time of the fires, police in Howard and Prince George’s charged Crawford with attempted murder.
In Prince George’s, Crawford is charged with 20 felonies, including four counts of first-degree attempted murder, four counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree arson, six counts of first-degree malicious burning and five counts of second-degree arson.
In Howard County, he is charged with more than 24 felonies, including eight counts of first-degree attempted murder, eight counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree malicious burning, two counts of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson, one count of second-degree malicious burning and various malicious destruction charges.
In Frederick County, Crawford is charged with one count of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree malicious burning.
According to Prince George’s police, Crawford is also a suspect in a Charles County vehicle fire.
Police said they first searched Crawford’s Howard County home in January and found a target list of known victims along with other evidence.
Crawford is currently being held at the Howard County Detention Center.
This article will be updated.