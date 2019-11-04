A plane flying out of Stevensville, Maryland, made an emergency landing on a New York beach after experiencing engine troubles.
The Federal Aviation Administration wrote in a statement that a Cessna 150 civilian plane that departed from an airport in Stevensville made an emergency landing in Point Lookout at 2:20 p.m. Monday. The beach is about nine miles east of John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The administration wrote the plane was traveling to MacArthur Airport when it “reportedly experienced an engine-related problem.”
The administration said two people were on board but did not report any injuries as a result of the landing.