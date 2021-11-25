Maryland officer accused of perjury and kidnapping

According to the indictment, Dupree allegedly pulled over Sinclair and his sister while they were driving in the nation’s capital. Dupree told dispatchers he would be taking Sinclair to a county jail at 2:16 a.m. but instead he took Sinclair to the Fairmount Heights police department where there are no holding cells. According to The Post, Dupree left Sinclair in handcuffs for hours and did not take him to the jail until 5:30 a.m.