67-year-old Nottingham man dies in Perry Hall after being struck by a car

A 67-year-old Nottingham man died after being hit by a car walking across the street in Perry Hall Sunday night, police said.
Baltimore County Police said they were called to Glen Park and Dundawan roads around 5:45 p.m. for a person hit by the car.
Police said John Eric Bartoszak, 67, was crossing Glen Park Road when he was hit by a 2002 Acura traveling westbound. Bartoszak was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he later died, police said.
Investigators are working to determine the factors that led to the crash.