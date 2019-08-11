Teen arrested in Virginia after week-long search in attempted homicide of 5-year-old girl

After a weeklong search, a Gettysburg, Pennsylvania teenager was arrested Sunday in Virginia and charged in an attempt to kill a 5-year-old girl in Pennsylvania last weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Octavian Perez, 16, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, indecent assault and two counts of strangulation, according to an online court document.
The teenager went missing from Bonneauville Borough, in Adams County, after the incident a week ago and last had been seen driving toward Maryland, according to police.
The victim, whose name was not released, was smothered with a pillow and sexually and physically assaulted in a residence in Mount Pleasant Township, in Adams County, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The girl went unconscious, and upon awakening, could not hear or walk and had “petechial markings" caused by bleeding on her face, head, neck and shoulder, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed the child and another witness who came forward about 12 hours later.
The second witness told police he had been driving with Perez to Maryland last Sunday when he admitted to choking the 5-year-old and said he believed he killed her.
The Carroll County Times contributed to this article.