Baltimore County Police detectives investigating double shooting in Parkville

Baltimore County Police are investigating a double shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Parkville area.
The department tweeted Sunday afternoon that officers responded to the unit block of Running Fox Road at 12:50 a.m. There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, department spokesperson Lt. Andrea Bylen confirmed. The victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
Bylen declined to provide further details about the shooting citing an ongoing investigation.