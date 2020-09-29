Baltimore Police announce takedown of West Lombard Street fentanyl crew; seize drugs, weapons and cash

Baltimore Police announced Tuesday that they have broken up a drug crew in West Baltimore, arrested two of its members and recovered more than 1,000 gel caps of fentanyl.
Officers also seized cocaine, cutting agents, .45 caliber bullets and more than $20,000 in cash from the One Way drug crew, police said. The crew sold fentanyl around the 1800 block of W. Lombard St., just west of Union Square Park.
In a statement, Baltimore Police Commission Michael Harrison, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, and Glenn Fueston, the director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, said the arrests stemmed from their partnership.
Police charged Javahn Wilson, 31, of the nearby Booth-Boyd neighborhood, and Richard Cooper, 30, of Cherry Hill, with drug distribution and possession. Each man faces as much as 40 years in prison and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges next week.
“These are merely allegations, and Mr. Wilson maintains his innocence,” said Deborah Katz Levi, his public defender.
Cooper’s attorney did not immediately return a message Tuesday.
Police said they have arrest warrants for five other members of the drug crew. Officers had been investigating the crew since April and they raided a house used to cut the drugs in the 1800 block of Fairmount Avenue and a house used to stash the drugs in the 800 block of Fairmount Avenue. Police said they recovered cuttings agents, sandwich bags and empty gel caps.