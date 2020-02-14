A man killed by police on Wednesday pointed a fully loaded gun at officers attempting to arrest him for an outstanding warrant but did not fire any rounds, Baltimore Police said Friday.
Police identified Michael Marullo, 33, as the man killed Wednesday outside a Northeast Baltimore apartment complex. He was wanted on an attempted murder warrant in Pennsylvania and fled to his Baltimore address where task force officers tracked him down.
Police also identified two police officers - one from Baltimore, the other from Baltimore County - who were injured attempting to arrest Marullo.
“Mr. Marullo was brandishing a firearm when agents/officers approached him. That weapon, a .357 magnum which was fully loaded with six live rounds, was recovered at the scene,” the statement from Baltimore Police said.
The city’s Special Investigations Response Team, working with the other agencies, is continuing to investigate the shooting, “including how the officers sustained their injuries,” the statement said.
Police have not said how many officers fired or how many shots were fired. They did not name any other officer involved.
A spokeswoman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said the office did not have additional comments Friday, and pointed to a previous statement expressing support for the officers and their speedy recover.
“Our office is committed to working with BPD and our other state, federal and regional partners to fully investigate this matter,” Mosby said.
Police identified the city officer as Robert Adams, who was struck in the calf and has since been released from the hospital. Baltimore County did not fully name their officer, referring to him only as First Class Swinney.
Swinney was struck in the abdomen and leg, and remains at the hospital in serious condition, the county said in a statement. The county does not release first names of officers, citing its contract with the police union.
Adams, who has been with Baltimore Police since 2001, was previously shot on the job in 2002. Police said at the time that Adams and three other officers were shot while attempting a raid of a home in North Baltimore where an informant told detectives someone was dealing marijuana.
Adams was wounded in the right arm and right thigh. An attorney for the shooter criticized the raid because of the use of a no-knock warrant, and said his client feared the police were intruders breaking into his home.
This week both Adams and Swinney were working with the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, which deputizes officers from local and federal agencies to identify and apprehend violent offenders.
The day before the shooting, police in Linwood, Pennsylvania said Marullo showed up at a car detailing business to confront the grandfather of his 2-year-old twins over a dispute about disciplining the children.
The grandfather told police he had called Marullo two days earlier to ask him about hitting his children, charging documents said. Marullo hung up on him.
On Tuesday, the grandfather told police Marullo showed up with the twins to confront the grandfather, the charging documents said. Police did not name the grandfather in charging documents against Marullo.
According to the documents, the grandfather ordered Marullo to leave and returned to his work detailing a car. Then he heard a gunshot, police wrote.
“The victim looked back and saw the defendant holding a silver revolver pointing it at the victim,” police wrote.
The grandfather ran around the shop and heard another shot, he told police.
Charges filed against Marullo included attempted homicide, assault, reckless endangerment and gun charges.
By Wednesday, officers from the task force were searching for Marullo when they found him armed in the 5900 block of Radecke Ave., police said. The officers attempted to arrest Marullo in the courtyard of the Gardenvillage Apartments.
Cellphone video circulating online shows officers were positioned outside the apartments when a man came at them pointing a handgun.
Witnesses at the scene described seeing officers at front door of an apartment with their guns drawn and yelling at Marullo to get down. Several witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.
Marullo died at the scene.
He grew up in the Scranton, Pennsylvania. In 2010, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. He later worked as a corrections officer in Maryland, but resigned from the job last month.
Marullo’s mother, Susan Marullo of Scranton, spoke to a reporter at the Scranton Times-Tribune newspaper, said her son had “problems with child support” and noted that he was preparing to move to Philadelphia to make a fresh start.
She said she last spoke to her son around noon Wednesday but police had not notified her of his death late Wednesday night.
She did not respond to additional requests for comment.