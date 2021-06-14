Lawmakers, advocates criticize Ocean City Police for excessive force after videos depict violent arrests of Black men

Ocean City Police are facing mounting criticism this week after videos surfaced on social media showing officer violently arresting young Black men on the boardwalk.
One depicts a young, Black man repeatedly being kneed in the side as he’s held down by a group of officers; the other shows another young, Black man holding up his hands as he is shot with a Taser.
The first video depicts what occurred after police officers on patrol approached a group on the boardwalk who had been vaping, which is prohibited outside designated areas. According to police, one man continued to vape, and when officers asked him for his identification, he refused and became disorderly, the department said in a statement.
The second video appears to be from a second incident. Police did not release a statement describing that arrest, but a bystander can be heard asking why the man was arrested over vaping.
The videos went viral and drew condemnation from Maryland lawmakers, advocates and social media users. Police said they would undertake a review. The images surfaced amid a national discussion of police use of force, particularly upon people of color, after the murder of George Floyd last year at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
“The video from this weekend in Ocean City is deeply disturbing,” Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, a Democrat, said in a Tweet. “Vaping on the Boardwalk is not a criminal offense. Black and brown children should not be tased while their hands are up.”
Senate President Bill Ferguson, also a Democrat, said in a statement, “no teenager should face brutality for walking along the Boardwalk.”
Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, called on Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to investigate. Frosh responded, saying he was “deeply concerned” and has been in contact with law enforcement about the videos.
The local NAACP chapter announced a news conference Wednesday in Annapolis, in response to the videos.
Ocean City Police said in a statement this week that it was aware of the videos circulating on social media, and that any use of force would be subject to review.
“Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance,” the statement said. “All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multilevel examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards.”
A cellphone video shot by a bystander captured part of an encounter Saturday night at the Boardwalk and 12th Street, and shows officers holding one man down on the ground, and then one officer kneeing the man on the side repeatedly, as some bystanders in a large crowd call out at the officers. Two other men in the crowd are also seen being taken into custody, as well as a fourth man whom officers Taser, while a large crowd watches.
The men detained were Black.
Police arrested four men, ages 18 to 19 from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and charged them with multiple offenses, including resisting arrest, according to the department.
The video is a little over three minutes long. In it, an officer shouts for the teen to “stop resisting.” The teen, surrounded by three officers and pinned to the ground, yells back, “I’m not resisting. Why won’t you tell me what you’re arresting me for?”
Then an officer can be seen repeatedly kneeing the teen in his side, as he is being restrained on the ground by other officers. Members of a crowd that formed shout at officers restraining the teen, and other officers push the bystanders back.
“I was thinking that this cannot be happening right in front of my face. I never thought I would witness any of this,” said an 18-year-old woman who witnessed the encounter and recorded it on her cellphone.
“I was just praying that nobody got hurt,” the woman said Monday in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. She said she was visiting Ocean City from Prince George’s County with a group of friends over the weekend; she asked that her name be withheld because of concerns over retribution.
As the seconds tick by, tensions grow, others begin shouting and officers and bystanders shove one another, the video shows. A young man appears to be pulling at a police bike, but an officer quickly grabs it.
The video then appears to show two more people who are restrained by several officers. Another individual looks to be fighting with officers when they Taser him. With the crowd becoming increasingly upset, other officers work to keep them away from those who were detained.
Ocean City Police said they arrested the first man after he continued to vape, and resisted arrest. The second man they arrested, a 19-year-old, was “yelling profanities and approaching officers during the lawful arrest,” the police statement said. Officers placed a police bike in front of him and told him to back up, but the officers said he refused and continued yelling profanities while attempting to approach officers arresting the first man.
A third man, an 18-year-old, was arrested, after police said officer were attempting to “separate the aggressive and hostile crowd and the officers making an arrest.” Police said the teen pushed a Public Safety Aide in the chest while yelling profanities, and then he “picked up a police bicycle and attempted to strike a Public Safety Aide with it.”
A fourth man, a 19-year-old, was standing on private property next to no trespassing signs, and was told by officers to leave but the man refused, “became disorderly” and resisted arrest, police said.
All four men were released on their own recognizance. The Sun was not immediately able to speak with them Monday or determine if they had lawyers.
In the second video posted to social media, a man is walking on the boardwalk and police officers are telling him to get down on the ground. The man holds his arms up and is struck by a Taser. As the officers move in, they tell the bystanders, including the person recording, to back up, as they walk to the man who is now on the ground. Officers turn the man over and appear to handcuff him, as another officer tells the person filming to back up.
“You all did that for no reason,” a woman can be heard telling the officers. Another man can be heard questioning why the officers put the man in handcuffs for vaping.
The officers are then seen carrying the man off the boardwalk by his arms and legs.
An Instagram user who posted the video told The Sun in a message that the incident happened June 6 . The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to that video.
Ocean City’s ordinance, adopted in March 2015, describes the penalty for vaping as a fine of up to $500.
The viral videos come more than a year after a renewed call to condemn police violence and to defund departments following the murder of George Floyd. In response to Floyd’s death, the Maryland legislature passed sweeping police reforms, including a new statewide standard for when officers can use force and a requirement that all departments adopt body-worn cameras by 2025. Additionally, the reforms, once fully implemented, will require police misconduct cases to be reviewed by administrative charging boards.
The woman who recorded the encounter at 12th Street and the Boardwalk said she felt compelled to pull out her phone after she heard the young man tell officers he couldn’t breathe, which made her think of Floyd, a Black man who died after he was arrested by Minneapolis Police last summer. His death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.
Floyd’s arrest was captured on cellphone video by a bystander, Darnella Frazier, who won a special Pulitzer Prize citation last week. The footage showed Officer Derek Chauvin kneel on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, even as Floyd shouted that he couldn’t breathe.
“As an African American woman it’s not OK to see my own race treated like that. I thought we would learn from George Floyd and Breonna Taylor,” said the woman who shot one of the Ocean City videos.
Her mother, who also spoke Monday to The Sun, said the video shows police still have a long way to go. The mother said she has attended a citizens police training academy in Prince George’s County and understands what officers are up against.
Still, she said, she doesn’t understand why an officer had to knee the man on the ground while he appeared to be restrained by other officers.
“When is it going to stop?” the mother said. “These police officers need to be held accountable. They need to be taken off the force and be prosecuted. This is not how you handle a situation.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Bryn Stole contributed to this article.