Lawmakers, advocates criticize Ocean City Police for excessive force after videos depict violent arrests of Black men

In the second video posted to social media, a man is walking on the boardwalk and police officers are telling him to get down on the ground. The man holds his arms up and is struck by a Taser. As the officers move in, they tell the bystanders, including the person recording, to back up, as they walk to the man who is now on the ground. Officers turn the man over and appear to handcuff him, as another officer tells the person filming to back up.