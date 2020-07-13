Ocean City Police investigating man’s fatal fall off balcony

Ocean City Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who fell from a third-story balcony at a 29th Street hotel.
The man, identified as Caleb McCurdy, of Ocean City, was flown to Shock Trauma after the fall. There, he was pronounced dead.
Police responded to a call regarding the incident at about 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning. They assisted personnel from the city’s emergency medical service, who initiated treatment on McCurdy upon arrival.
Investigators believe that the fall was accidental. But the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will determine the cause and manner of death in the coming days, according to a news release from the Ocean City Police Department.