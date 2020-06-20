5 men arrested in connection to Ocean City boardwalk brawl

Ocean City police announced Friday that the department has arrested five men in connection to a brawl last week on the boardwalk.
Between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on June 9, Ocean City police responded to two assaults at 11th Street and 15th Street. Officers determined the same group of men were responsible for both assaults, with the victim of the latter being stabbed in the back. One suspect was arrested shortly afterward and the knife used in the stabbing was recovered,
After the Ocean City Police Major Crimes Unit released surveillance images from the incident to the public and received numerous citizen tips, police identified suspects while working with local police jurisdictions in the Eastern Shore. The Maryland State Apprehension Team arrested four of them Friday.
Marquis Demby, 22 of Lincoln, Delaware, was the original suspect arrested. He was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Marcus Butler, 27, Orlando Nichols Jr., 20, Xavier Spencer, 19, and Daveione Cephas, 20, all of Cambridge, were arrested on the same charges as Demby on Friday. All five are being held without bail at the Worcester County Jail.
“I commend our Maryland State Apprehension Team for their swift action to make arrests in the recent assaults in Ocean City,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “This lawlessness has no place in any community in Maryland, and we will not rest until all those responsible for this senseless violence are apprehended.”
Both victims are expected to make full recoveries.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected “in the near future,” a department statement said.