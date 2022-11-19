Teen shot, wounded Friday night in Baltimore

Police tape sits on the trunk of a cruiser as Baltimore police investigate the scene of a shooting along West North Avenue in West Baltimore. Two people were killed and two others wounded. July 29, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

On Friday night at approximately 9:12 p.m., Southern District officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the Lakeland area.

When officers arrived at the location, they canvassed the area and discovered a 15-year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Southern District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.