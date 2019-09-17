Defense seeks competency exam for man accused of terror plot at National Harbor in Prince George’s County

This Feb. 17, 2012, photo shows the National Harbor, a multi-use waterfront development along the Potomac River in Prince George's County. A defense attorney is seeking a court-ordered psychiatric or psychological exam for a man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C. Rondell Henry's lawyer filed the request under seal this week, but a federal prosecutor's court filing Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, indicates the defense wants an expert to determine whether Henry is mentally incompetent to stand trial. (Linda Davidson/AP)