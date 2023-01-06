Woman sues Baltimore’s National Federation of the Blind, alleging sexual assault, pattern of perpetuating abuse

A blind woman was repeatedly sexually assaulted as a minor while participating in a program of the National Federation of the Blind, headquartered in Baltimore, whose leadership perpetuated a culture of covering up abuse, the woman claimed in a lawsuit filed Friday in city Circuit Court.

The woman was 16 in 2018 when she attended an educational program at one of the organization’s affiliates in Louisiana designed to help blind people “develop skills for everyday living and encourage independence,” according to the complaint.

On her first day there, Michael Ausbun, a then-23-year-old intern with the program sexually assaulted her, the woman alleges in her lawsuit, and then abused her throughout the two-month curriculum.

Though the woman is named in the suit, The Baltimore Sun does not identify victims of sexual abuse.

The intern, who also was president of the nationwide organization’s blind students division, was able to continue his abuse even after the training program ended because of his standing, according to the complaint.

Ausbun was indicted in June 2021 on 18 counts related to the molestation of a minor as an educator at the training program for the blind, according to the Lincoln Parish Clerk of Court’s Office in Louisiana. The alleged conduct that led to Ausbun’s indictment is the same abuse referenced in the woman’s lawsuit, according to her attorneys.

Ausbun’s criminal case is still pending as he waits for either a trial date or to reach a deal with prosecutors, according to the clerk’s office. His criminal defense attorney, Eric Johnson, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Despite complaints, supported by evidence, submitted to the National Federation of the Blind’s leadership about Ausbun’s sexual abuse, neither the organization nor any of its affiliates “addressed the sexual abuse and allowed it to continue,” the complaint says. The NFB continued to feature Ausbun in high-profile events, according to the lawsuit.

“NFB and its members have long known that sexual predators worked within its organizations to take advantage of the blind,” attorneys for the woman wrote, citing the organization’s decision in 2020 to commission a committee to investigate sexual assault and other abuse.

In one report, the committee found the organization received 69 complaints stemming from 55 incidents from December 2020 to July 2021, according to the complaint.

Chris Danielsen, a spokesman for the National Federation of the Blind, declined to comment, citing the pending lawsuit.

The complaint was filed by Baltimore law firm Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White.

Managing partner Steven D. Silverman encouraged other victims of abuse to come forward.

This article will be updated.