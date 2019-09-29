Advertisement

Police take naked man into custody after deadly stabbing in East Baltimore

Tim Prudente
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 28, 2019 | 10:52 PM

Police were called to an attack inside an East Baltimore rowhome Saturday afternoon and came upon a naked man running away and two people wounded inside.

Officers say a 57-year-old man was stabbed inside and he died. They found a 75-year-old woman suffering from injuries they described as unspecified.

“The naked man was taken into custody as a person of interest,” police announced in a news release.

The attacks happened in the 1800 block of East Lafayette Ave. in the Broadway East neighborhood shortly before 1 p.m.

Anyone with information can call police, 1-866-7LOCKUP.

