Police take naked man into custody after deadly stabbing in East Baltimore

Police were called to an attack inside an East Baltimore rowhome Saturday afternoon and came upon a naked man running away and two people wounded inside.
Officers say a 57-year-old man was stabbed inside and he died. They found a 75-year-old woman suffering from injuries they described as unspecified.
“The naked man was taken into custody as a person of interest,” police announced in a news release.
The attacks happened in the 1800 block of East Lafayette Ave. in the Broadway East neighborhood shortly before 1 p.m.
Anyone with information can call police, 1-866-7LOCKUP.