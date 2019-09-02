Cecil County police investigate Rising Sun murder-suicide

Cecil County police are investigating the deaths of a Rising Sun father and son they have determined to be a murder-suicide.
On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Maryland State Police troopers and Town of Rising Sun police officers arrived at a home in the 1100 block of Ridge Road in Rising Sun. They found a dead 7-year-old boy, a police department statement said.
“The child had obvious trauma that appeared to be consistent with gunshot wounds,” police said.
They also found a 33-year-old male inside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was transported by helicopter to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore where he died shortly after arriving.
Detectives from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation. Sheriff’s Office detectives were assisted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The investigation revealed that that the man was the father of the 7-year-old boy.
Police said an investigation revealed that there was a disturbance inside the home prior to the firearm discharge. Detectives spoke with multiple witnesses who were inside the residence when the incident occurred. The investigation is still ongoing and is being handled by detectives as an apparent murder-suicide. The names of the dead were not released.