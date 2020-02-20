Francisco Ramirez Pena, also known as “Tepo” and “Advertencia,” 25, of Edgewater, and Edwin Ruiz Urrutia, nicknamed “Sylvestre,” 21, of Silver Spring, were sentenced to 25 years each by U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar. The two will also have five years of supervised release. Prosecutors said the men pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges related to their participation in a violent gang that is responsible for a murder, extortion and drug trafficking.