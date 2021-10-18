MS-13 gang leader who directed two Maryland murders sentenced to 45 years in federal prison

In a sentencing memorandum, defense attorneys for Guerra-Castillo noted that he did not physically take part in any of the attacks —- he was living in Pensacola, Florida, and acting as a go-between for members of the Fulton clique in Maryland, and the clique’s actual leadership in El Salvador, who saw a “crisis of undisciplined East Coast cliques with young members who acted in reckless ways,” the defense attorneys said.