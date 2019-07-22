Friends remember Morgan State student Manuel Luis Jr. as the ‘light’ in any situation

That’s why Luis’ July 11 death shocked Murray, 19, who had known Luis since middle school and called his death “the most random event in his life.” The two were sitting at a Buffalo Wild Wings just days before the 19-year-old Morgan State University student and Hyattsville resident was shot to death in a failed robbery attempt off campus that remains under investigation and without arrests as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Baltimore Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is working with the Baltimore Police Department on the case.