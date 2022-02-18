Suspected human remains found during missing-person probe in Caroline County

HENDERSON — Investigators following up on a Delaware missing person case found suspected human remains in the backyard of a Maryland home, police said.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and FBI went to a home on Schuyler Road on Wednesday to follow up on the 2020 missing person case, state police said in a news release Thursday.
During the investigation, police said, suspected human remains were found in the backyard and exhumed. The remains were turned over to the State of Maryland Forensic Science Division for an autopsy.
A person of interest in this case is incarcerated in the Maryland Division of Corrections on unrelated criminal charges, police said.