Baltimore police chief asks public to help look for missing 4-year-old boy, Malachi Lawson

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Friday asked the public for help in finding Malachi Lawson, a 4-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a day.
Harrison said Malachi’s mother last saw him Thursday on the front porch of his grandmother’s home in 4500 block of Rogers Ave. in Northwest Baltimore.
Malachi was last seen seen wearing a white tank top, khaki shorts, and black flip flops. His hair was braided and he is missing a front tooth, police said.
“We are asking for the community’s help to bring about Malachi’s safe return,” Harrison said. “We are utilizing all of the resources available to us.”
Police ask anyone with information about Malachi’s whereabouts to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 443-984-7385.