State spending board to consider $7 million settlement for man disabled in since-closed Baltimore jail

Maryland’s spending board will consider next week whether to approve a $7 million settlement for a federal lawsuit claiming corruption within a since-closed Baltimore jail enabled the brutal beating of an inmate awaiting trial there in 2014.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services recommend the Board of Public Works sign off on settling the federal complaint, describing a settlement as being “in the best interest of the State,” according to the agenda for the board’s March 1 meeting.

On Dec. 18, 2014 Daquan Wallace, then 29, was attacked at the Baltimore City Detention Center, leaving him in a coma for a month and permanently disabling him, according to the federal complaint.

Correctional officials sanctioned the beating by conspiring with the Black Guerrilla Family gang, which had overrun the jail, to transfer Wallace, who had refused to join the gang, to a unit within the facility where inmates were waiting to jump him, the complaint says. Two correctional officers stood watch as three gang members “gruesomely beat Mr. Wallace and attempted to rape him.”

The proposed settlement represents continued fallout from corruption at the facility, which then-Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, called “one of the biggest failures of leadership in the history of the state” as he ordered the jail shut in 2015. That was about two years after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland brought an indictment against more than 20 correctional officers for conspiring with the gang.

The facility’s closure “came too late for many of those in custody who had already suffered irreversible harm from the facility’s conditions, especially Mr. Wallace, who will be permanently disfigured and disabled,” Wallace’s attorneys wrote in the federal complaint.

A Baltimore jury in 2019 awarded Wallace, who is confined to a wheelchair, $25 million in damages for a lawsuit on the same allegations in state court.

The federal lawsuit brought on behalf of Wallace and his mother, Nicole Wallace, charged 14 counts, including violations of the U.S. and Maryland constitutions as well as gross negligence, civil conspiracy, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Civil rights attorney Cary Hansel, who represented the Wallaces in the state and federal lawsuits, did not immediately respond Wednesday to multiple requests for comment. Another of the Wallaces’ lawyers, Larry Greenberg, declined to comment ahead of the state spending board meeting.

The office of Attorney General Anthony Brown, a Democrat, declined to comment. A spokesman for the department of corrections did not respond to a request for comment.

Recently elected Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman, both Democrats, sit on the Board of Public Works alongside state Democratic Treasurer Dereck Davis. At a previous meeting, Davis has expressed frustration regarding settlements between state agencies and members of the public, particularly the Maryland State Police.

Wallace repeatedly complained to correctional officials about being targeted by the Black Guerrilla Family, according to the indictment. When the officers did little to allay Wallace’s concerns, he told his mother about the assaults.

In turn, Nicole Wallace began contacting detention center administrators, pleading with them to take the threats against her son seriously, even asking that he be placed in protective custody. Instead of helping, the complaint says, officers retaliated against Wallace.

On Dec. 2, 2014, two weeks before the attack that put him in a wheelchair, medical staff at the jail treated cuts and bruises on Wallace’s face, according to the complaint. He was taken for a court hearing on the nonviolent charges he was facing later the same morning, and was attacked in transit to the courthouse.

City Circuit Judge Jeffrey Geller noted Wallace’s injuries, the complaint says, but declined to review his bail. With his eye nearly swollen shut, Wallace was taken back to the detention center.

The complaint says correctional officers falsified papers claiming Wallace was stealing from and extorting other inmates in order to transfer him to a wing of the jail where more violent offenders, including Black Guerrilla Family members, were held. Two guards testified they knew they were supposed to take Wallace to solitary confinement rather than the other wing based on the allegations they trumped up against him.

“There was no reason for the transfer ... other than to facilitate the subsequent beating and attempted rape of Mr. Wallace,” Hansel wrote in the complaint.

In the other jail wing, guards ordered Wallace’s new cellmate to leave for dinner early, and dismissed other detainees to go eat shortly thereafter, according to the complaint. Wallace and inmates from three other cells were kept back.

Guards released the inmates from three other cells and opened the door to Wallace’s. The complaint says the correctional officers watched the attack unfold.

Wallace’s new cellmate returned from dinner to find him unresponsive on his bunk, blood spattered on the adjacent wall, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said Wallace suffered “a severe traumatic brain injury.”

“To this date,” Hansel wrote in an amended complaint filed more than four years after the attack, “Mr. Wallace is unable to talk or walk, remains on a ventilator to assist in his breathing function, and requires daily twenty-four care.”

The lawsuit had already overcome several legal hurdles by the time of the proposed settlement.

In March 2020, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake ruled that the correctional officers named in the complaint were not eligible for qualified immunity. She dismissed several counts, but allowed the lawsuit to continue. Two years later, Blake again allowed a portion of the lawsuit to proceed.

There were settlement conferences in April and May of 2022. Then, online court records show, it appeared as though the case was headed to trial.

Baltimore Sun reporters Darcy Costello and Hannah Gaskill contributed to this article.