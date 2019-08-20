Man, 44, shot to death in Middle River

A 44-year-old man was shot to death in an apartment in Middle River on Monday, Baltimore County police said.
The man, whose name was not released pending family notification, was shot just before midnight inside an apartment at the Townhomes at River’s Gate in the 200 block of Shagbark Road, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A call to the apartment management company was not immediately returned.
No further information was released. Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with tips can share them by calling 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.