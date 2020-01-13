The former police chief of a small Eastern Shore town that was embroiled in controversy over the in-custody death of a black teenager in 2018 is scheduled to plead guilty to misconduct in office in an unrelated case.
Mike Petyo, the former Greensboro Police Chief in Caroline County, will plead guilty on Friday, his attorney said Monday.
Petyo was charged in November as the Office of the State Prosecutor said the former chief made “factual misrepresentations in an Application for Certification which he filed on behalf of one of his police officers.”
The application is filed with the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission and reviewed to certify police officers for duty all over the state.
Petyo was the Greensboro chief when the department came under fire in 2018 after 19-year-old Anton Black died in police custody.
Black suffered a cardiac arrest while being detained by police and, while an autopsy found his death was an accident, it found his struggle with police likely contributed to it.
One of the officers in Black’s arrest, Thomas Webster IV, lost his certification in July, the Associated Press reported, after state officials said he failed to disclose nearly 30 use-of-force reports from his police career in Dover, Delaware.
Petyo left the Greensboro Police Department in January 2019 to join a department in Delaware, where he lives.