Federal prosecutors are to begin making their case Thursday that convicted Towson Ponzi schemer Kevin Merrill should be sentenced to 32 years in prison — longer than the average prison term for murder and racketeering, kidnapping and the sentence imposed on the fraudster CEO of Enron.
Victims of the 54-year-old millionaire businessman — Merrill cheated wealthy investors, retirees, small-business owners, doctors and former professional athletes — are to testify in U.S. District Court in Baltimore about the financial harm they suffered.
“As a retiree, 38% of our retirement funds have been negatively impacted,” one man identified as J.M. wrote the court. “Devastating at 74 years old and for my 72 year old wife. We have spent our lifetimes and 53 years of marriage working and saving for these retirement funds and security.”
Merrill pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy and wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say he carried out one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Maryland history. They say his investors around the world lost $189 million; his defense attorneys put losses at $142 million.
His sentencing hearing is to begin Thursday in federal court in Baltimore. Merrill’s attorneys called the recommended 32 years in prison “grossly disproportionate.” In a letter to the judge, public defenders Elizabeth Oyer and Maggie Grace noted former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the accounting schemes that cost shareholders billions of dollars.
They noted a 32-year prison sentence for Merrill would exceed national averages for murder and racketeering, 18 years; child pornography, 12 years; and kidnapping, 18 years. They are asking U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett to hand down a sentence of 10 years in federal prison.
“Mr. Merrill does not dispute that his conduct is serious and he deserves a significant sentence,” they wrote.
On Wednesday, his wife, Amanda Merrill, pleaded guilty to one federal conspiracy charge, admitting she tried to hide her husband’s cash to keep it from the government. She is scheduled for sentencing in January.
Prosecutors also charged Merrill’s business partner in the scheme, Jay Ledford, 54, of Texas and Nevada. Ledford pleaded guilty to wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering. He’s scheduled for sentencing in three weeks.
Investors believed they were buying “consumer debt portfolios,” bundles of debt on student loans, credit cards and car loans. Instead, the partners were shifting money from new investors to old investors, while skimming millions off the top.
Merrill spent his riches freely, buying a Bugatti Veyron, one of the fastest cars in the world. Prosecutors say he put down a $444,000 deposit on a rare Richard Mille watch. They say he spent nearly $946,000 on a Louis Vuitton wardrobe.