Baltimore man crashes into MDTA Police vehicle; officer suffers minor injuries

Maryland Transportation Authority Police charged a Baltimore man with driving under the influence after he drove into the back of a police vehicle that was pulled over with its emergency lights on.

An MDTA Police officer, who was assisting with a car crash in the area of Monroe Street and the Baltimore Washington Parkway, MD 295, in South Baltimore, was sitting in his marked police SUV just before 12 a.m. when an Infiniti SUV ran into the rear of the vehicle. The collision pushed the police SUV into the disabled car from the previous crash. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

There were no other injuries. Police said the crash occurred in the middle of a national “Crash Responder Safety Week.”

“Crashes such as this one demonstrate the dangers that first responders, tow truck operators and other highway workers face when assisting motorists and managing crash scenes,” MDTA Police said in a statement.

Under a state “Move Over” law, Maryland drivers must change lanes or slow down when approaching a vehicle with hazard warning lights or other caution signs.