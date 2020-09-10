Maryland’s top U.S. Attorney personally trying case; witnesses ‘testifying’ via deposition

Maryland’s top U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur is personally trying a case this week, one of the first since federal trials resumed following a long gap due to the pandemic.
In an unusual move prompted by coronavirus concerns, the witnesses are not taking the stand but were deposed via video conference before trial.
Hur is trying the case in front of a jury in Greenbelt, along with Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas P. Windom. The defendant, Seun Banjo Ojedokun, has pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges related to fleecing elderly victims as part of a online romance fraud scheme.
Ojedokun, a citizen and resident of Nigeria, is accused of conspiring with a Laurel resident of scamming people over internet dating sites. The charges date to 2013 from 2015. He was arrested in Illinois on April 25, 2019 and transported to Maryland by U.S. Marshals.
The trial began Wednesday with opening arguments.
A co-defendant, Gbenga Benson Ogundele, was tried and convicted in 2017, and was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $2 million in restitution.