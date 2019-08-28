Advertisement

Maryland man indicted on terror charge in alleged ISIS-inspired plot

Associated Press |
Aug 28, 2019 | 4:39 PM
| Silver Spring

A Maryland man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C., has been indicted on a terrorism-related charge.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted 28-year-old Rondell Henry on charges of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.

Henry was arrested in March. He pleaded not guilty in April to interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.

Henry allegedly stole a U-Haul van and parked it at the National Harbor. Police arrested him the next morning after finding the van and seeing Henry jump over a security fence.

Authorities say Henry told investigators he planned to carry out an attack similar to one in which a driver ran over and killed dozens of people in France in 2016.

Authorities have charged Rondell Henry with stealing this U-Haul truck as part of a plot to attack pedestrians at National Harbor. (U.S. Dept. of Justice / BSMG)
