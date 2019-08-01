'I am so profoundly humiliated’: Maryland investment adviser gets 20-year sentence in fraud case

Investigators also discovered evidence in Bennett's home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, that she tried to silence SEC investigators by casting "hoodoo" spells, according to an FBI agent's affidavit. Agents found instructions for placing people under a "Beef Tongue Shut Up Hoodoo Spell" and found the initials of SEC attorneys written on the lids of Mason jars stored in Bennett's freezers, the affidavit said. Hoodoo is a set of magical or spiritual practices and beliefs with origins in West Africa.