Anonymous group seeks to hide all court proceedings in Maryland AG investigation of Catholic abuse

An anonymous group is asking a Baltimore judge to hide from public view all proceedings in the Maryland attorney general’s efforts to release a report detailing sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests.

The group, whose number is unknown, made the request Thursday, according to a court filing. In the filing, attorneys for the group said the people are named in the attorney general’s report, but that they are not accused of sexual abuse.

The filing does not explain why the group feels the need to keep the proceedings secret.

In its own filing, Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office wrote that it would oppose the request, and asked a judge to deny the anonymous group’s motion to seal. The attorney general’s office has until Dec. 6 to file its full response as to why the report should not be sealed.

Completed earlier this month, the attorney general’s report details the sexual abuse of over 600 people who were abused by at least 158 Catholic clergy who were assigned to the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The report is not public because it relies largely on material obtained by way of grand jury subpoenas, and grand jury proceedings are secret under Maryland law.

Frosh’s office, in a court filing, asked a judge to waive grand jury privilege so the report could be made public. Frosh’s office, in a court filing, wrote that publishing the report is “vital to the public interest.”

Abuse survivors who suffered at the hands of clergy have come together in recent days to demand the Baltimore archdiocese consent to the report’s release.

It’s not clear whether the church will oppose Frosh’s efforts. The report, relying on more than 100,000 diocese records obtained from the grand jury, also details the church’s efforts to cover up much of the abuse, along with its failure to act through the years.

A spokesperson for the diocese told The Baltimore Sun on Friday that the church would not object to the release of “a report,” so long as it is accurate. He also said that the courts “rightly expect the law on grand jury materials to be followed and due process to be respected.”

It’s not clear whether the anonymous group is currently affiliated with the archdiocese.

This story will be updated.