Judge sets hearing date for Marilyn Mosby’s request to move her trial, other key issues

A federal judge will hear arguments from prosecutors and Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s lawyers Dec. 15 about whether Mosby’s criminal perjury and mortgage fraud trial should be held in Baltimore.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby on Tuesday issued a scheduling order in Mosby’s case setting the Dec. 15 hearing, when she will also hear arguments about whether there should be a gag order in the case, and about why Griggsby should or should not sanction Mosby’s attorneys for divulging secret juror information in a late September filing.

Mosby is charged with two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud. The perjury charges are based on Mosby’s withdrawal of more than $80,000 from her city-managed retirement account in 2020 under the CARES Act, the first coronavirus pandemic-relief bill Congress passed.

Prosecutors say she lied about experiencing adverse financial consequences during the pandemic in order to make the withdrawals and then used that money to purchase two Florida vacation properties: an eight-bedroom house near Disney World and a condo on the Gulf Coast.

Prosecutors say she misled lenders by misrepresenting the state of her finances on both mortgages — she failed to disclose a tax lien, according to the indictment against her — and misled the bank about her plans for the Disney-area home.

The two-term Democrat has vigorously maintained her innocence while repeatedly claiming the prosecution is racially and politically motivated. In an April hearing, Griggsby found there was no objective evidence of vindictive or racist prosecution, but Mosby and her defense have continued to maintain the opposite.

The specific reasons why Mosby wants her trial moved are unknown to the public because her lawyers asked the judge to seal their request, and the document is hidden from public view until Griggsby decides whether it should be public.

Previously, Mosby’s attorneys had argued that the potential jurors in her case were prejudiced against her because of local media coverage. Prosecutors have denied that claim, and instead accused her of trying to sway jurors in her favor by misrepresenting facts of the case and developments in court during news conferences.

If the trial is moved, it could still be held in the state. The U.S. District Court in Maryland is divided into the northern and southern divisions and jurors for trials in either division are selected from the counties that comprise them.

For example, a federal trial held at the Greenbelt courthouse would select jurors from Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties, according to the court’s publicly available jury plan. If the trial is moved, the judge gets sole discretion on deciding where.

In September, the federal prosecutors asked Griggsby to issue a narrowly-tailored gag order for all attorneys in the case to prevent them from holding press conferences or talking to reporters about the case while directly outside the courthouse. The request came after Mosby’s lead defense attorney, A. Scott Bolden, used profanity to disparage the government’s arguments in the case following Griggsby’s decision to postpone the case a second time.

Bolden apologized in court the next day, but prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland continue to insist Bolden and Mosby are working to taint the jury pool.

In response to the government’s request for a gag order, Mosby’s lawyers wrote that about 30% of prospective jurors had already made their minds up regarding Mosby’s innocence, citing a review of juror questionnaires.

Also included in Mosby’s filing was a claim that at least one juror had made a “revolting racist statement” about Mosby, but her attorneys did not include what that statement was. It was also not said in the filing how many of the 30% thought Mosby was guilty.

Juror questionnaires are supposed to be confidential, and Griggsby on Sept. 30 ordered Bolden and the rest of Mosby’s defense team to explain why she shouldn’t sanction them for disclosing protected information. It’s not clear what punishment Mosby’s attorneys could face.

The rule Griggsby cited for a possible reason to sanction them does not include potential punishments.