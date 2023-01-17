Federal judge issues limited gag order for lawyers in Marilyn Mosby’s criminal trial

Lawyers in Marilyn Mosby’s federal perjury and mortgage fraud trial are banned from making statements about the case or releasing information that might sway jurors, U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby ruled Tuesday.

Griggsby’s decision to issue a gag order comes after prosecutors asked for one in September following profane comments from Mosby’s lead defense attorney, A. Scott Bolden, outside the courthouse.

On Sept. 14, the eve of trial, Griggsby postponed the case because Mosby’s lawyers did not turn over expert witness information in a timely fashion, leading prosecutors to request a delay. Bolden called the government’s request “bull s***,” while also suggesting that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland was targeting African American government employees for prosecution. He apologized for the profanity in court the next day.

Bolden’s remarks were the latest in a series of claims that Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise’s prosecution of the former Baltimore state’s attorney was racially motivated.

“The court issued a ruling that found there was no evidence to support those statements,” Griggsby said Tuesday, referencing an April hearing where she denied Mosby’s request to dismiss her charges on the grounds she was being prosecuted for racist and vindictive regions.

Griggsby’s gag order explicitly prevents lawyers in the case from claiming the case is racially motivated.

Mosby is charged with two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud. The perjury charges are based on Mosby’s withdrawal of more than $80,000 from her city-managed retirement account in 2020 under the CARES Act, the first coronavirus pandemic-relief bill Congress passed.

Prosecutors say she lied about experiencing adverse financial consequences during the pandemic in order to make the penalty-free withdrawals and then used that money to purchase two Florida vacation properties: an eight-bedroom house near Disney World and a condo on the Gulf Coast.

She is charged with misleading her lenders by misrepresenting the state of her finances on both mortgages — she failed to disclose a tax lien, according to the indictment against her — and is accused of lying to the bank about her plans for the Disney-area home.

This is the second gag order Mosby and her lawyers have been subjected to in recent months.

In August, a Baltimore Circuit Court judge held Mosby in contempt of court, finding that she violated a gag order in the controversial murder case of Keith Davis Jr.

Newly sworn-in Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates dismissed Davis’ charges last week — he had been tried four times for the same murder — citing what he called Mosby’s vindictive prosecution of him over the years.

This story will update.