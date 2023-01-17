Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing Evelyn Player at her East Baltimore church

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing 69-year-old Evelyn Player at her East Baltimore church in November 2021.

Circuit Judge Martin H. Schreiber sentenced Manzie Smith Jr., 63, to life in prison with all but 50 years suspended, abiding by the punishment agreed to by the prosecution and defense.

”Smith’s actions as well as his [criminal] record would certainly justify a life sentence in this case, but given the defendant’s age” and that Player’s family wanted to avoid the trauma associated with trial, the prosecution agreed to the plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Stock said in court.

Player’s daughter, Alethea Finch, submitted a letter to the judge outlining the impact of Smith’s crime on her and her family.

She asked the judge not to read it aloud in court, and Schreiber agreed.

”I’m just glad that he will be behind bars and he won’t be able to hurt anyone else’s family like he did mine,” Finch said after court. She declined further comment.

This article will be updated.