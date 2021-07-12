Maryland State Police trooper fatally shoots 24-year-old man after Cecil County sheriff’s deputy is wounded by gunfire, police say

A Maryland State Police trooper shot and killed a 24-year-old man Sunday after a Cecil County sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in North East, state police said.
Maryland State Police have not released the name of the man who was killed and did not provide the name or condition of the deputy, who is being treated at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. Police also didn’t say who fired the shot that injured the deputy.
The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when two troopers from the state police’s North East Barrack were called to the 100 block of Chesapeake Ridge Lane to help the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office with a reported domestic disturbance, state police said.
The troopers and the deputy heard a “struggle” from inside the apartment, state police said, and they worked to try reach someone inside the apartment. They then entered the apartment through an unlocked door and saw two men fighting, police said.
As the fight continued, shots were fired from “within the apartment” and the sheriff’s deputy was struck, officials said. One of troopers then shot back, police said.
The 24-year-old man died at the scene, state police said.
The trooper who shot the 24-year-old was placed on administrative leave. The other trooper, who police say did not fire his gun, was placed on administrative duties. The Maryland State Police homicide unit is investigating the incident.
State police officials say they will provide more information at an 11 a.m. news conference Monday.